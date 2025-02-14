© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why polar bear fur doesn't freeze

By Jonathan Lambert
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:50 PM HST

A study in the journal Science Advances reveals how polar bears manage to get wet in the cold without their fur freezing.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jonathan Lambert
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jonathan Lambert
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio