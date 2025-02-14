How much power does the minority really have? Dems face pressure to fight Trump agenda

Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
Twenty-four painters from around the world will gather Saturday morning at Hanakao’o Beach Park in Lahaina to paint what they see. The “paintout” marks the kickoff of the week-long Paint Maui invitational.
Major defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton has had a presence here on the islands for three decades and leaders say it is the largest provider of artificial intelligence services for the U.S. military. The Conversation talked to Heather Bush and Ed Barnabas of Booz Allen Hamilton about the use of AI in the military.