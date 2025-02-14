© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaii Association of the Blind hosts annual convention

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Dave Lawrence
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:37 PM HST
Courtesy Hawaii Association of the Blind

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Hawaii Association of the Blind President Art Cabanilla to discuss the organization's upcoming 58th Annual State Convention on March 7 and 8 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

The deadline to register for the various events is Feb. 21. Reserve your spot by contacting Vickie Kennedy by phone at (808) 222-8862 or by email at vreikok@gmail.com. The HAB is part of the national organization the American Council of the Blind.
Tags
Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
