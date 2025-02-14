Hawaii Association of the Blind hosts annual convention

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Hawaii Association of the Blind President Art Cabanilla to discuss the organization's upcoming 58th Annual State Convention on March 7 and 8 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

The deadline to register for the various events is Feb. 21. Reserve your spot by contacting Vickie Kennedy by phone at (808) 222-8862 or by email at vreikok@gmail.com. The HAB is part of the national organization the American Council of the Blind.