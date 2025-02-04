Why Elon Musk is driving such drastic changes in the federal government

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Two former Honolulu officials are expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a public corruption probe tied to a $250,000 payout to the now-jailed former police chief Louis Kealoha. A third official has entered a deferred-prosecution agreement.
Hawaiʻi is considered the epicenter of rat lungworm disease, which is spread when people accidentally consume snails and slugs that have eaten infected rat droppings. The Conversation talked to ecologist Randi Rollins about her work on how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails and humans.