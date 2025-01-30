© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Rwandan-backed rebels take control of Goma

By Kate Bartlett
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:54 AM HST

Rwandan-backed rebels declare they are now in control of the key eastern Congolese city of Goma, as their troops continue to claim more territory in the mineral rich region.

Kate Bartlett
