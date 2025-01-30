© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OpenAI touts new government partnership and support for A.I. infrastructure

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn FinkPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:53 AM HST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer of OpenAI, about Stargate, DeepSeek and the future of AI development.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio