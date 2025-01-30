© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crash Trump DEI claims

By Lisa Hagen
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:30 AM HST

Without evidence, President Trump and other administration officials claimed that DEI programs led to Wednesday's fatal air crash. DEI has recently become a common talking point to blame disasters on.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Lisa Hagen
Lisa Hagen is a reporter at NPR, covering conspiracism and the mainstreaming of extreme or unconventional beliefs. She's interested in how people form and maintain deeply held worldviews, and decide who to trust.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio