What it takes to build a home in California after a wildfire

`Iolani freshman, Ben Liu is a pianist studying with Bichuan Li, a violinist in his school orchestra and one of the Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition winners, playing with the Kamuela Philharmonic this weekend. Liu has won many competitions since starting the piano 8 years ago, and recently was a winner at the American Portege International Music Talent Competition and performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. On Sunday, Ben Liu will be performing Edvard Griegʻs Piano Concerto in A minor at the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea. kamuelaphil.org

