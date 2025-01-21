© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What it takes to build a home in California after a wildfire

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:16 PM HST

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jen Goodlin, executive director of the Rebuild Paradise Foundation, about what it takes to build a home in California after wildfire.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio