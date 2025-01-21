Ambassador Danon on the Gaza ceasefire

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Attorneys general from 22 states have sued to block President Donald Trump's move to end a century-old immigration policy known as birthright citizenship guaranteeing that U.S.-born children are citizens regardless of their parents' status. Trump's roughly 700-word executive order, issued late Monday, amounts to a fulfillment of something he talked about during the presidential campaign. But whether it succeeds is far from certain as attorneys general in 22 states and two cities challenged the order in court on Tuesday, seeking to block the president.
The Honolulu Kupuna Shed is a place where men and women come to learn and work on community woodworking projects. The non-profit shop has been operating in Kakaʻako and would like to stay in the area. But, it's expected to lose it's lease in the summer. The Conversation talked to Bob Spear about the hunt for a new home.