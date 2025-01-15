© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published January 15, 2025 at 10:55 PM HST

The diplomatic wrangling that led to a long-awaited ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, reactions to the deal, and how LA and other communities could tighten laws around wildfire safety.

