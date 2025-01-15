Morning news brief

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back gifted storyteller and rock legend Billy Gibbons! The guitar and voice of ZZ Top returns to the Blue Note Hawaii Friday through Sunday with his Billy Gibbons and the BFGs, and returns today to the show with Dave for more incredible storytelling. It comes from a chat quite a bit beyond a half hour, which we've also included for your listening enjoyment. Topics? Did you know Billy once lived in the islands? Hear how he got hooked up with Jimi Hendrix? Willie Dixon? Stevie Ray Vaughan? It's all in here!

Listen • 13:41