What Trump's approach to Iran might look like in his second term

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Nov. 27 marks the two-year anniversary since Maunaloa, Earth’s largest active volcano, last erupted. A new study suggests that a mineral found in volcanic rock could be the key to unlocking this mystery. The Conversation talked to Kendra Lynn, a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, about her experience during the eruption and her team’s research.