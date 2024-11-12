© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How did the polls do in 2024?

By Domenico Montanaro
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:47 AM HST

President-elect Donald Trump has long presented pollsters with a challenge. We look at what polling underestimated and what it accurately foreshadowed in this election.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio