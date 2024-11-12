How did the polls do in 2024?

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Seth Markow’s weekend jazz program, The Real Deal, celebrates 35 years on the air on Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Initially broadcast on KTUH starting in 1983, The Real Deal joined HPR’s airwaves when the station’s second stream, KIPO, came on the air in October 1989.