© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An update on the COP29 Climate Change Conference

By Julia Simon,
Michel Martin
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:03 PM HST

The U.K., Brazil and China are stepping up as climate leaders as the incoming Trump administration picks heads for key agencies who may increase U.S. climate pollution.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio