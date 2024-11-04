© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:35 PM HST

Ex-President Trump and Vice President Harris wrap up their campaigns in the wee hours of the morning on Election Day. Israel cuts tie with the U.N. aid agency for Palestinians. Boeing's strike ends.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
