Houses are falling into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks

HPR recently spoke to the two candidates running for mayor on the Big Island. Kimo Alameda is challenging incumbent Mitch Roth. Does a political newcomer have what it takes to unseat the mayor? Or does Roth hold the edge in the race? Alameda shared his plan if elected.
HPR recently spoke to the two candidates running for mayor on the Big Island. Kimo Alameda is challenging incumbent Mitch Roth. Does a political newcomer have what it takes to unseat the mayor? Or does Roth hold the edge in the race? Roth shared what he's accomplished so far in office, plus his goals for a possible second term.