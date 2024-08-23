Harris' next big challenges

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers up a remembrance of musician Jack Russell, vocalist in the band Great White, who died last week at 63 of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy. While Jack and the band had a few memorable radio hits, Great White is best known as the band whose concert went awry in 2003 in Rhode Island, when pyrotechnics set off a massive fire at the venue, killing 100 people, including the band’s guitarist. That event is among topics we discussed in 2017 when a new album, "He Saw It Coming," brought him to us, and as you’ll hear, that album title factors into some early childhood experiences that shaped the career of Great White’s Jack Russell.

Listen • 10:53