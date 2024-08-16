This week, we got new albums from Tinashe, Post Malone, Charly Bliss and Morgan Wade

Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
The City Center Guideway and Stations contract, which also includes six rail stations, has been awarded to the California-based Tutor Perini Corporation, one of the biggest construction companies in the country.
An artist familiar to local Hawaiʻi music fans returns to the show: America singer/guitarist/songwriter Gerry Beckley. HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Gerry as he releases his new self-titled solo album, out now. They discuss the state of the music industry, how an artist makes money in the age of streaming, and Gerry's recent decision to step away from the touring side of America.