Swifties sing in protest after concert cancelations in Vienna

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Taylor Swift fans are channeling their disappointment at the cancellation of the star's three concerts in Vienna this week into song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #1: (Singing) August slipped away into a moment in time.

KELLY: As NPR's Chloe Veltman reports, thousands of people have been gathering in the European city to belt out Swift's hits.

CHLOE VELTMAN, BYLINE: Even Taylor Swift's most romantic songs, like "Love Story," are packed with words of courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE STORY")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) This love is difficult, but it's real.

VELTMAN: Fans have taken lyrics like these to heart since Austrian authorities learned of what they said were plans to attack Swift's Vienna concerts this week, leading to their abrupt cancellation.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #2: (Singing) Don't be afraid. We'll make it out of this mess.

VELTMAN: This video from TikToker Barbara Balint shows a massive throng of Swifties packed into a square in central Vienna on Thursday. Meanwhile, a Viennese church opened its doors to those who wanted to come inside to sing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #3: (Singing) James Dean daydream look in your eye...

VELTMAN: X.com user Kristi Hovington also posted a photo of the sign outside the church. It said, (speaking German) - dear Swifties, we feel for you. Here, you can sing along.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #3: (Singing) Crashing down...

VELTMAN: All of this positive energy contrasts with ticket buyers' feelings of woe after hearing about the cancellations.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

HANNAH BROUGHTON: We made it happen over a year of planning.

BRITTANY DREVER: Yeah.

BROUGHTON: We can't make it happen again.

DREVER: No.

BROUGHTON: That's just the hard truth.

VELTMAN: Brittany Drever and Hannah Broughton told reporter Lucy Grindon, in an earlier story for NPR, they traveled all the way from Nebraska to see their idol.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

BROUGHTON: It was a big dream.

VELTMAN: The sense of solidarity in Vienna extends beyond the sing-alongs. Businesses and institutions around the city are offering mourning fans a slew of freebies this weekend in an effort to make their Swiftless time in Vienna pass more swiftly. TikToker Ginnie - aka the Thrifty Swiftie - shared an exhaustive list. Among the offerings, eateries...

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO)

GINNIE: You can get a free burger at Le Burger World Thursday, Friday or Saturday if you had a ticket to the show.

VELTMAN: ...Museums...

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO)

GINNIE: You can visit the Albertina for free this Sunday.

VELTMAN: ...And free entry to a cat cafe.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO)

GINNIE: To enjoy affection from some lovely, friendly cats.

VELTMAN: As a cat lover herself, Taylor Swift would surely approve.

Chloe Veltman, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF TAYLOR SWIFT SONG, "KARMA")

SWIFT: (Singing) Karma is a cat, purring in my lap 'cause it loves me. Flexing like a goddamn acrobat, me and karma vibe like that. Spider-boy, king of thieves, weave your little webs of opacity. My pennies made your crown. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.