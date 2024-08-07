Hamas has named a new leader – the man known as the architect of the Oct. 7 attacks

Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Jana Ireijo said she's using wildfire charcoal from Maui's 2023 fire. She found charcoal near Olinda Road, across the street from the Maui Bird Conservation Center. She will be demonstrating live at the Downtown Art Center through August.