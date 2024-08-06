Debby is expected to continue drenching eastern South Carolina

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Global warming is putting Hawaiʻi County at greater risk of severe weather events, biodiversity loss and coastal erosion. HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on what the island’s new general plan draft says about addressing climate change.