Boar's Head has recalled 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria risk

By Yuki Noguchi
Published July 31, 2024 at 11:29 AM HST

Seven million pounds of deli meat has been recalled by Boar's Head because of listeria risk. The meat was sold all over the country.

