The physics of launching into space -- and crashing back down

Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
The 3rd Annual Adaptive Golf Open is underway in Kansas as disabled golfers from 32 states and 11 countries vy for a championship. The field includes A 20 year old Utah golfer, paralyzed from a ski accident, who’s back defending the championship he won last year in the seated impairment category