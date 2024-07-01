© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The idea of manhood looms large in the current GOP

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published July 1, 2024 at 1:28 PM HST

In the era of Donald Trump, Republicans have made manhood increasingly central to how they campaign.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio