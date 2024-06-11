Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
The case challenging the state's restrictions on midwifery is going to court this week. HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the controversial state law that prohibits birth workers without a specific midwifery license from providing maternal health care.