Trump rival, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, says in November she'll vote for Trump

By Sarah McCammon
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM HST

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she’ll vote for Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
