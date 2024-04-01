Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
In its fourth iteration, the Hawaiʻi Triennial will expand beyond Oʻahu to Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. It is organized every three years by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Contemporary, which helps connect communities across the islands and various regions of the Pacific.