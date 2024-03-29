Garrard Conley's novel "All the World Beside" combines faith and love

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Federal funding has been earmarked to bolster the electronic medical records system for two hospitals on Hawai‘i Island. The $2.5 million will help Kona Community Hospital and Kohala Hospital continue to enhance their technological infrastructure, ensuring streamlined access to medical records.
As fire survivors transition out of hotels and into longer-term housing, community organizations are coming together to provide furniture to make their houses feel more like home. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol has more on those efforts.