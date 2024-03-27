Looking back on the life and legacy of sculptor Richard Serra

Rose Friedman is an Associate Editor for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She edits radio pieces on a range of subjects, including books, pop culture, fine arts, theater, obituaries and the occasional Harry Potter-check-in. She is also co-creator of NPR's annual Book Concierge and the podcast recommendation site Earbud.fm. In addition, Rose has edited commentaries for the network, as well as regular features like This Week's Must Read on All Things Considered.
Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was damaged beyond repair in the August fire. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports how the school community joined for a blessing of a new temporary campus, which will open for learning on April 1.