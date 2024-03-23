© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
House Speaker Mike Johnson is under fire from his party for passing the spending bill

By Scott Simon,
Susan Davis
Published March 23, 2024 at 2:04 AM HST

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion budget package, but only with help from Democrats. Some GOP members object.

Scott Simon
Susan Davis
