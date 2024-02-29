© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The fickle, golden magic of the Yosemite "Fire Fall"

By Kathryn Fox,
Michael LevittMary Louise KellyAri Shapiro
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM HST

For a few weeks each year, Horsetail Fall at Yosemite national park glows gold just before sunset. They call it the "Fire Fall." But it only happens if conditions are perfect.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Kathryn Fox
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Related Stories