BWS is offering rebates to customers who switch to water-efficient toilets

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is offering rebates to customers who replace inefficient toilets with low-flow models.

The new toilet must have an Environmental Protection Agency WaterSense label in order to qualify for the $100 refund.

"Low flow toilets will help to preserve our water resources and allow customers to see long-term savings on their water bill," said Ernest Lau, BWS Manager and Chief Engineer.

According to the EPA, 30% of an average home's indoor water use comes from toilets. Replacing an outdated toilet with an EPA WaterSense labeled model can reduce water use for toilets by 20-60%.

Rebates are limited to 4 per household and 10 for commercial customers and a receipt must be provided.

For more information, visit www.boardofwatersupply.com/rebates or stop by the BWS booth during the BIA BIG Home Building and Remolding Show, Jan 19-21 at the Blaisdell Arena.