© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR is off the air on Maui and portions of Hawai‘i Island due to a power outage. Work is being done to restore power to our Haleakala transmitter.

For the first time, an NFL playoff game will stream exclusively on Peacock

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Kathryn FoxAri Shapiro
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:23 PM HST

Peacock will air an NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins exclusively over its streaming service across the country.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kathryn Fox
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Related Stories