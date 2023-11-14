Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto has had a hand in this year's biggest blockbusters

As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
The Maui County Council is considering new water rates for customers affected by disasters, including the August fires on Maui. Recently introduced legislation would cover residents whose homes were destroyed and those who are in an area affected by an Unsafe Water Advisory by creating new rates for them.