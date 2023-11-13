Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Dave Moss, the outgoing president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, has announced his new position as the head of the Eugene Symphony in Oregon and plans to leave the Aloha State by the end of the year.