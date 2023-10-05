© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Remembering Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus

Published October 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM HST

Juana Summers talks to WBEZ sports contributor Cheryl Raye-Stout about the legacy of Chicago Bears player Dick Butkus, who has died at the age of 80.

