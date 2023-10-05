Remembering Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus

Screenwriters are back at work after the 148-day Writers Guild of America strike came to an end last week thanks to a new three-year deal with Hollywood studios. Maui-based filmmaker Stefan Schaefer spoke to The Conversation about how WGA members feel about the new deal.
The slowdown in tourism on Maui has had a ripple effect on businesses around the island. This has prompted some local companies that typically cater to visitors to pivot to serve the needs of displaced residents in West Maui. For some it's a given, for others it's a new business model.