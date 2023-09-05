Critic's Corner: Reviewing Mexican-American singer songwriter DannyLux

The 77-year-old was immediately transported to Straub Medical Center on Oʻahu, which has cared for nine burn victims so far from the Maui fires. Their injuries range from 10% to 70% of their bodies, from second to third-degree burns.
Lāhainā’s rich history has included many roles: from serving as the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom to being a key hub of the whaling industry. But it's also been a center for artists — many of whom lost their homes and life’s work to the West Maui wildfires. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.