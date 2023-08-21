Morning news brief

On Monday, August 21, we will conduct scheduled work on our generator at our Tantalus transmitter site. This requires a signal outage from approximately 10 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m. resulting in air silence state-wide. Digital streaming is still available on our website and the HPR app.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.