The evidence on remote work is changing

Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
Could converting vacant offices into residential buildings be a solution for housing shortages in cities? Robert Fuller of the architecture firm Gensler talks to NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer about how those conversions are not just possible, but on the rise.
A new global study from the Reuters Institute at Oxford University confirms: Many people are choosing to avoid the news, especially about the war in Ukraine and, in the U.S., also about politics and climate change.