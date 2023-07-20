Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Before James Dole transformed Lānaʻi into one of the world's largest pineapple plantations, another man set his sights on the island. In 1909, businessman William Irwin bought nearly the entire island of Lānaʻi for $1. But who put it up for sale in the first place?
