Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Rob Schmitz
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:05 PM HST

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China to try to ease tensions and open communications. On-the-go charging is a barrier to EV sales. Facebook's parent launches Threads to compete with Twitter.

