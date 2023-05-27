'Wait Wait' for May 27, 2023: Live from New Orleans with John Goodman!

This week's show was recorded at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest John Goodman and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Maeve Higgins and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Prime Romance; Running Ron; HBO No

Panel Questions

Put Me in Coach!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone getting a big break, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: John Goodman answers our questions about good dogs

John Goodman is a showbusiness legend, having made a name for himself in sitcoms, movies and on stage. He may be a Goodman, but what does he know about good boys, dogs?

Panel Questions

Putting the pee in Therapy; Beauty Treatment; Killer Whales Attack!

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: It's Not Easy Getting Clean; Get to Work, Kids; Baring Your Soul on Stage

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after HBO Max, what will be the next company to adopt a new name.

