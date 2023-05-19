A violin bow worth tens of thousands of dollars snapped mid-performance

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Conductor Rick Benjamin and Jim Moffitt of Chamber Music Hawaiʻi visit Morning Café to discuss the live showing of the swashbuckling silent movie classic "The Mark of Zorro" for the CMH at the Movies series. The film will be accompanied by CMH's Tresemble, led by Rick Benjamin, a leading expert on silent film music and silent film presentation.
Kamehameha Schools and Arizona State University will open a campus on Hawaiʻi Island. It’s a partnership between Kamehameha’s community initiative program called Kaiāulu and ASU Local — its rural outreach program.