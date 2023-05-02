This Romanian film about immigration and vanishing jobs hits close to home

The Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaiʻi last week. A defense official says there’s no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security.
Police say officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on Molokaʻi shot and killed a man. Police say two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon.