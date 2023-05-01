© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Cookbook celebrates the tradition of Gullah Geechee cuisine

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM HST

An 89-year-old first-time cookbook author, Emily Meggett, celebrates the cuisine of South Carolina's Gullah Geechee community and its African and Southern traditions.

