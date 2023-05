Shankara Varma of Kaneohe shares music and advice from their school, Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Featured musicians: Shankara Varma (sax), Misha Nicholas (piano), Reiley Williams (guitar), Simon Deery (bass), Kyle Han (drums)

This classical music conversation aired on April 25, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m