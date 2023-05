Audrey is a film student, and a talented musician who plays harp, and is a violinist in her university orchestra. She shares her experiences and inspires us all to learn and love making music.

This classical music conversation aired on April 11, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.