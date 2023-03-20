Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Hawaiʻi has one of the worst rates in the country when it comes to dental decay among children, especially those from low-income families. But a program aims to turn the tide, one school at a time. HPR's Casey Harlow has more.