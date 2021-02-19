2022 election results

On this primary election day, Aug. 13, HPR will have live updates online and on HPR-1 for all federal and state races.

Hawaiʻi residents have been voting by mail and in-person on the next governor and lieutenant governor, and all 76 state legislators. On the federal level, Hawaiʻi has one open seat in the U.S. House. Sen. Brian Schatz and Rep. Ed Case are running for reelection.

The current mayors of Kauaʻi and Maui counties are running for reelection. Voters will also choose their representatives for the Hawaiʻi County Council, Maui County Council, Kauaʻi County Council, and even-numbered districts of the Honolulu City Council.

At the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, primary elections are being held for the Oʻahu trustee and three at-large seats.