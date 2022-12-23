Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
An independent contractor has recommended a closure in place for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, an estimated $119 million project that would take about three years once the facility is defueled. But the plan is still up for the state Department of Health’s approval following its review of four plans for the underground storage tanks. HPR's Sabrina Bodon has more.