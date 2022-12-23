Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
An independent contractor has recommended a closure in place for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, an estimated $119 million project that would take about three years once the facility is defueled. But the plan is still up for the state Department of Health’s approval following its review of four plans for the underground storage tanks. HPR's Sabrina Bodon has more.